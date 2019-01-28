LAHORE, PAKISTAN: CITIES & INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

I spent over two months in Pakistan last year and took tons of photos ~ it’s just too easy there to get great pics. The people are so photogenic and their daily routines are so full of stories. In the Fall of last year, I was contacted by this group requesting to use a few of my images to help tell their story about Lahore and its infrastructure. The part on Lahore begins at around 4:03 and my images come after a small video clip. At the bottom of the youtube video, all contributors are credited and the link to my name takes you straight to the pics they used. Always humbled to contribute to global programs whenever I can. ~ Peace.