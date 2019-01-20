BULLET JOURNAL 2019: SOME OF MY COLLECTION PAGES

In my Leuchtturm1917 journal:
The collection I had to have in my BUJO, is my BOOKSHELF. I read 5-7 books at a time, so, on the left-hand page, are the books I am reading, and when I finish them, I highlight them (you can see the blue and yellow highlighted ones.) On the right-hand page, are the books I want to get, whether I’ve heard about them on my own, or if someone in particular has recommended something to me. The two books next to the apple were recommended to me, so I wrote my friend’s name above them, so that I know who to follow-up with once I’ve read them. 🙂 Also, you’ll notice one has been highlighted in blue. That means, I have procured the book.
This collection is all about foreign films and tv shows/series. On the left-hand page, you can see, I made a list of the Golden Globe nominations for best foreign language film this year and I just watched “Roma,’ so I was able to highlight it as ‘seen.’ And “Roma” was the overall winner, as well, so I’ll need to indicate that with an asterisk or something. There’s another box of past award nominees I haven’t seen yet, but want to, and a random list of others plus documentaries, I want to see, and also a box for Oscar nominated foreign language films and documentaries. I travel around the world so much, so I don’t watch regular tv and I have found it difficult to remember when a series is starting, etc, so I note that stuff down here.
This is Movies to See (I need to add ‘to see’) – and I list ones I hear about and also ones that are recommended to me. On the right-hand page, I will take note of Blog Ideas and Photo Projects I want to do throughout the year.
An Instagram page for particular addresses I want to remember for tagging purposes, for hashtags, for photo series ideas I have…and the Twitter page is also for taking note of particular addresses I want to remember for particular themed photo tweets I do (i.e. if I’m posting street art and graffiti, I want those addresses. If I’m posting surfers, I want addresses for surfing…)
I write a lot of postcards throughout the year, so this page will keep track of who I’ve sent what to, and to make sure not to duplicate…this other page is to keep track of all of the books I read about teaching methodology. I am currently reading “Writing Tools: 50 Essential Strategies for Every Writer” by Roy Peter Clark, but I haven’t written it in yet. Yes, I just think it’s a good idea to keep this separate from my Bookshelf.
I also listen to audiobooks so I made this collection to keep track of them. 🙂
Ok, so, on the left-hand page here, I have a Top Ten List of Books (highlighted ones have been read) and a list of Books 2 Friends to keep track of who I give to and what I give, for a number of reasons. Note: One of my favorite books to give is “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Viktor Frankl. On the right-hand page, I have Random Thoughts. It’s just what it sounds like. Sometimes I get a semi-original thought and I need to write it down somewhere for that book I’m eventually going to write. 🙂
Now, this is going to be a FUN one! 🙂 I am a huge Trappist Ale fan (if you’ve been to Belgium, you get what I’m saying) so I wanted to understand better about its history, how it came to be brewed in monasteries, etc. And like I tell everyone, I feel like I’m doing my part for charity every time I drink one because once the monasteries are taken care of, any money left over goes to charities. 🙂 I have had quite a few of them already, but I feel it’s important to start all over and this time, put a check next to each one I try… 🙂 – There are a couple more listed on the next page, if you were wondering…
So, there you have it, a few of my collections – I have others, like a Travel page where I have my airline membership #s, passport #, travel insurance info, etc, a Music page, etc, etc… – so, for YOU, you will just want to make collections for the things that you are passionate about! 🙂 Enjoy !
JAN2019
2 thoughts on “BULLET JOURNAL 2019: SOME OF MY COLLECTION PAGES”
I love all these pages! I may have to borrow several of the designs from you. Great work! Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please do! I definitely got inspiration from all of the BUJO sites I visited, 😂!
LikeLiked by 1 person