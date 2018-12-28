MIAMI, FLORIDA (WYNWOOD ART BASEL 2018) STREET ART: EMOTIONAL BLUE INDIANS by CRANIO

Fabio de Oliveira Parnaiba, better known as Cranio (“Skull” in English).

He was born in 1982 and grew up in Sao Paulo. It was in 1998 that Fabio began to cover the gray walls of his home town with his work and besides spray, he always carries a lot creativity and good humor in his backpack.

The trademark blue Indian was the result of his search for a a character that could show the indigenous people from Brazil. It could not have been chosen better. With their typical blue and distinctive shape, the indians finds themselves always in funny and curious situations, provoking the observer to think about contemporary issues like consumerism, corrupt politicians and the environment.

Cranio gets his inspiration from life, cartoons and the famous painter Salvador Dali. The artist has been improving his techniques, innovating in the context, but without losing the style he is known for.

http://cranioartes.com

dec18. Wynwood, Miami, FL

