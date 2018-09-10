NARIZHZHYA & NOVYI KALKAIV (VILLAGES), UKRAINE: HUMILITY AND GRATITUDE

I visited the villages of Narizhzhya (population 300) and Novyi Kalkaiv (population 30) (about a 4 hour car ride from Kyiv)  this past weekend and it was humbling to see how villagers live. We were welcomed with food, beds, and warm smiles.

IMG_6622
bus stop ~ автобусна зупинка
IMG_6627
bicycle ~ велосипед
IMG_6606
Katya and her cat. Unlocking the basement door to take steps down to pickled tomatoes.
IMG_6607
Kitchen in the ‘summer house,’ separate from the main house.
IMG_6604
Ducks ~ качки
IMG_6600
Cheese dumplings ~ пельмені з сиру
IMG_6599
Tomatoes ~ помідори

IMG_6593

IMG_6592
Borscht
IMG_6591
Cabbage dumplings ~капустяні пельмені
IMG_6586
Katya’s farmhouse.
IMG_6584
A kalunya (sp), hut, where she keeps hay.

IMG_6582

IMG_6579
Organic cherry tomatoes.
IMG_6577
With beetroot for the rabbits.

IMG_6573

IMG_6672
The next morning I walked out of the main house to this scene ~ cleaning onions 
IMG_6665
Katya’s favorite cake from Kyiv, a special treat for her.
IMG_6664
For breakfast, last night’s cheese dumplings, fried. Awesome. Delicious ~ смачно
IMG_6663
Breakfast spread: coffee, dumplings, jam, sour cream, and cake
IMG_6661
This cabinet is over 100 years old and was a gift from her best friend of 60 + years, whose childhood home, it used to be in.

IMG_6660IMG_6613

IMG_6656
with humility and gratitude
IMG_6647
The doorway into another meal in another village: Novyi Kalkaiv. The husband and wife who live here, are 2 of the 30 people living in the village.
IMG_6645
A meal of kapusnyak (Ukrainian sauerkraut soup) and stuffed red peppers.
IMG_6641
In Luda’s kitchen.

9sep18. Narizhzhya & Novyi Kalkaiv, Ukraine.

