I visited the villages of Narizhzhya (population 300) and Novyi Kalkaiv (population 30) (about a 4 hour car ride from Kyiv) this past weekend and it was humbling to see how villagers live. We were welcomed with food, beds, and warm smiles.
bus stop ~ автобусна зупинка
bicycle ~ велосипед
Katya and her cat. Unlocking the basement door to take steps down to pickled tomatoes.
Kitchen in the ‘summer house,’ separate from the main house.
Ducks ~ качки
Cheese dumplings ~ пельмені з сиру
Tomatoes ~ помідори
Borscht
Cabbage dumplings ~ капустяні пельмені
Katya’s farmhouse.
A kalunya (sp), hut, where she keeps hay.
Organic cherry tomatoes.
With beetroot for the rabbits.
The next morning I walked out of the main house to this scene ~ cleaning onions
Katya’s favorite cake from Kyiv, a special treat for her.
For breakfast, last night’s cheese dumplings, fried. Awesome. Delicious ~ смачно
Breakfast spread: coffee, dumplings, jam, sour cream, and cake
This cabinet is over 100 years old and was a gift from her best friend of 60 + years, whose childhood home, it used to be in.
with humility and gratitude
The doorway into another meal in another village: Novyi Kalkaiv. The husband and wife who live here, are 2 of the 30 people living in the village.
A meal of kapusnyak (Ukrainian sauerkraut soup) and stuffed red peppers.
In Luda’s kitchen.
9sep18. Narizhzhya & Novyi Kalkaiv, Ukraine.
14 thoughts on “NARIZHZHYA & NOVYI KALKAIV (VILLAGES), UKRAINE: HUMILITY AND GRATITUDE”
The food reminds me of my Baba & childhood. My Grandparents were from the old country, came to Canada very young, Baba was less than a year old. The look & tone of the photographs remind me of family stories of life in another world & time. 🙂
I’m so glad those good, warm feelings are conjured up when you see these images. 🙂
I really love this atmosphere. Wonderful!
Thank you !
Love this post and seeing your travels. This looks amazing. What was your favorite part?
Just seeing the way Katya is self-sustained, taking care of a house, animals, a massive garden, cooking all of her own food, capable of doing just about anything ~ awe-inspiring.
Wow, Jacqueline, this is a touching and real eye opening post! Fabulous. Thank you for the cultural exposure!
Thanks, Resa! And glad to hear from you again ~ I imagine you’re quite busy. Be well ~
Love this story, Jacqueline!
Thanks so much, Daniela!
You are welcome. I find your stories so inspiring and the photos transport a golden insight in what you actually experience. Thank you.
Wonderful post. Beautiful people who by our standards, have a difficult life. Their produce/food is gorgeous. I’m amazed that there are only 30 people in a town, but I’ve heard of on that only had 14. Lovely post of lovely people. Thank you.
