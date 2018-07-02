LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: TRANSPORT

Motorbikes 🏍 and rickshaws .
A man with a lot to carry .
This is one way to get off the bus …
Green
We get by with a little help from our friends .
Breakfast : Chana with a boiled egg and naan .
Lunch : Chicken 🍗Biryani .
2jul18 Lahore, Pakistan 🇵🇰
