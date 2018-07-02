LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: TRANSPORT

Motorbikes 🏍 and rickshaws .

A man with a lot to carry .

This is one way to get off the bus …

Green

We get by with a little help from our friends .

Breakfast : Chana with a boiled egg and naan .

Lunch : Chicken 🍗Biryani .

2jul18 Lahore, Pakistan 🇵🇰

One thought on "LAHORE , PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: TRANSPORT

  1. Great photos as usual.
    Just wondering which plan you’re on with WordPress. I suddenly seem to be running low on memory and it’s not possible to buy a space upgrade anymore. Their upgrade options are not attractive and could involve a massive increase in cost.

