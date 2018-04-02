LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA STREET ART: FINDAC BEAUTY Published on April 2, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Los Angeles, California 1apr18. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
10 thoughts on “LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA STREET ART: FINDAC BEAUTY”
This is breathtaking! Thank you for catching this gorgeous to share. 🙂
Thank YOU for checking it out ! Have a great week ~
FINDAC does amazing work. This is beautiful.
He’s actually my favorite artist and knowing him, I can vouch and say he’s a true gentleman ~ highly respected by friends and fans alike. A good egg. 🙂
That is so gorgeous!
I love it !
That looks a lot like this artist Nils that does a lot of Richmond, VA street art. I love the effect on that first picture. How’d you do it?
Using Snapseed, just adjusted the lens blur. Thanks for checking the pics out ~ have a great week!
Oh, I used to have Snapseed, but it was taking up to much space on my phone. I have Prisma, but it’d be cool to use both Snapseed and Prisma together to get some really cool effects. You too!
simply mesmorising
