VENICE (BEACH,) CALIFORNIA STREET ART: RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS by GZ.JR Published on March 31, 2018March 31, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel For more info on this artist: http://eazygz.com 25mar 18 Venice, California
5 thoughts on “VENICE (BEACH,) CALIFORNIA STREET ART: RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS by GZ.JR”
Wow, RHCP, that takes me back! Excellent photos as always.
I know! Me, too. I feel like listening to “Californication” this weekend…
Oh hell yes!!! Love the oldies! Under the bridge version was much better than later versions too! 😁😁😁
Who’s playing guitar? Doesn’t seem to be John Frusciante. Or maybe…
Dunno. Would hope it’s Frusciante…
