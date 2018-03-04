JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA: ALL TRAX LEAD TO JAX Published on March 4, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel “Don’t be afraid to be confused. Try to remain permanently confused. Anything is possible. STAY OPEN, forever, so open it hurts, and then open up some more, until the day you die, world without end, amen.” ― George Saunders There will always be bumps in the road. Don’t proceed with caution. Just go… Rose McGowan is a hero. I’ve chosen heroes and WOKE humans for my blog stickers this year, as a small way to honor their courage and all-around badass-ness. Formerly known as the Carling Hotel and Hotel Roosevelt, it was built in 1925, and is now a residential apartment building. A pole decorated with various Primate (from NYC) stickers and the new Rose McGowan sticker mentioned above. This statue in Hemming Park of a confederate soldier, is at the center of a controversy, with some citizens wanting it removed, and others wanting it to stay. Stay tuned… Jacksonville-based artist, Nico, getting her new wall ready to paint at the Phoenix Arts District. Stickers by Dstryr, Tommy Armgdn, Primate NYC, and Kit’nFace. Gotta have it. Freedom. 27feb18. Jacksonville, Florida Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA: ALL TRAX LEAD TO JAX”
I lived just outside Jacksonville for a few years, and your post gives a fresh perspective that I never saw when I was there. Great photos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot. It’s the comments from the people who’ve been there before and feel as you do, (seeing a new perspective of a place you know), that make what I do so worth it! Have a great week ~
LikeLike
Stunning work with the camera, no words needed to see the decline of a once great place of engineering. I’m following please follow me?
LikeLiked by 1 person