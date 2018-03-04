JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA: ALL TRAX LEAD TO JAX

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
IMG_9474
“Don’t be afraid to be confused. Try to remain permanently confused. Anything is possible. STAY OPEN, forever, so open it hurts, and then open up some more, until the day you die, world without end, amen.” ― George Saunders
IMG_9476
There will always be bumps in the road. Don’t proceed with caution. Just go…

IMG_9475IMG_9473IMG_9472IMG_9460IMG_9459IMG_9458

IMG_9250
Rose McGowan is a hero. I’ve chosen heroes and WOKE humans for my blog stickers this year, as a small way to honor their courage and all-around badass-ness.
IMG_9229
Formerly known as the Carling Hotel and Hotel Roosevelt, it was built in 1925, and is now a residential apartment building.

IMG_9226DCIM100GOPROGOPR7886.DCIM100GOPROGOPR7888.DCIM100GOPROGOPR7918.IMG_9252

IMG_9270
A pole decorated with various Primate (from NYC) stickers and the new Rose McGowan sticker mentioned above.
IMG_9172
This statue in Hemming Park of a confederate soldier, is at the center of a controversy, with some citizens wanting it removed, and others wanting it to stay. Stay tuned…

IMG_9211IMG_9408

DCIM100GOPROGOPR7882.
Jacksonville-based artist, Nico, getting her new wall ready to paint at the Phoenix Arts District.

IMG_9415IMG_9416IMG_9417IMG_9418IMG_9419IMG_9420IMG_9421

IMG_9372
Stickers by Dstryr, Tommy Armgdn, Primate NYC, and Kit’nFace.
IMG_9422
Gotta have it.
DCIM100GOPROGOPR7898.
Freedom.

27feb18. Jacksonville, Florida

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA: ALL TRAX LEAD TO JAX

  1. I lived just outside Jacksonville for a few years, and your post gives a fresh perspective that I never saw when I was there. Great photos!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Thanks a lot. It’s the comments from the people who’ve been there before and feel as you do, (seeing a new perspective of a place you know), that make what I do so worth it! Have a great week ~

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s