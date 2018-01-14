COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: “ADRIFT”

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

IMG_7779IMG_7788IMG_7849IMG_7850IMG_7787IMG_7797IMG_7825IMG_7830IMG_7793IMG_7858IMG_7792IMG_7758IMG_7748IMG_7747IMG_7799IMG_7807IMG_7675IMG_7852DCIM100GOPROGOPR7652.

11JAN18 Cocoa Beach, FL

Advertisements

11 thoughts on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: “ADRIFT”

  3. Pingback: COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: “ADRIFT” | Success Inspirers World

  4. I love cocoa beach and your post here shows how awesome it can be there.
    I know the west coast has some serious waves – but you showed us what some of the weast coast offers
    and I love the B/W photo (#9) with the surfer, the guy sitting (slouching) the people and the crane and that pier – very cool shot that says so much

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Thanks so much for looking in such detail. I love that black and white photo, too. None of the people know each other and they’re all focusing on, and doing, something different. My friend is the man walking up the steps. You’re right, on the right days, Cocoa Beach has some good waves that the surfers salivate for. 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s