MIAMI, FLORIDA STREET ART: MY FAVE PICS FROM ART BASEL 2017

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
Man standing in front of Aquarela’s ‘Space Girl’
World leading 3D muralist Leon Keer in progress for Wynwood Walls
Miami-based Kool Drip
Catching a solitary moment between artist Drew Merritt and his creation at the old RC Cola Plant.
A pink and brooding memorial piece by Kool Drip 
Two artists chat
Beginning of New York-based artist Jeff Henriquez’s mural for The Bushwick Collective
Kool Drip 
The old RC Cola Plant sign
Bruno Smoky of the Clandestinos
Completed 3D mural “AweSoMe” by The Netherlands’ (Utrecht) Leon Keer
Artist Jeff Henriquez in front of his mural in progress
Artist Contrabandre in progress
A policeman admiring the art
Completed mural by Jeff Henriquez
Old RC Cola Plant
Chilean artist Otto Schade in progress for the Basel House Mural Festival
Chicago-based artist JC Rivera’s Bear Champ for Up Art Studio’s Big Walls, Big Dreams
Blind Patriot by Conor Harrington
Alex (Malcolm McDowell) from A Clockwork Orange by Athens, Greece-based artist Insane51
D-Face
Closer shot of Otto Schade’s Shark
UK’s Himbad from a past Basel
Huetek
Artist Benny Wilding

Miami, Florida. December 2017.

