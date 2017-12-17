MIAMI, FLORIDA STREET ART: MY FAVE PICS FROM ART BASEL 2017 Published on December 17, 2017December 17, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel Man standing in front of Aquarela’s ‘Space Girl’ World leading 3D muralist Leon Keer in progress for Wynwood Walls Miami-based Kool Drip Catching a solitary moment between artist Drew Merritt and his creation at the old RC Cola Plant. A pink and brooding memorial piece by Kool Drip Two artists chat Beginning of New York-based artist Jeff Henriquez’s mural for The Bushwick Collective Kool Drip The old RC Cola Plant sign Bruno Smoky of the Clandestinos Completed 3D mural “AweSoMe” by The Netherlands’ (Utrecht) Leon Keer Artist Jeff Henriquez in front of his mural in progress Artist Contrabandre in progress A policeman admiring the art Completed mural by Jeff Henriquez Old RC Cola Plant Chilean artist Otto Schade in progress for the Basel House Mural Festival Chicago-based artist JC Rivera’s Bear Champ for Up Art Studio’s Big Walls, Big Dreams Blind Patriot by Conor Harrington Alex (Malcolm McDowell) from A Clockwork Orange by Athens, Greece-based artist Insane51 D-Face Closer shot of Otto Schade’s Shark UK’s Himbad from a past Basel Huetek Artist Benny Wilding Miami, Florida. December 2017. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “MIAMI, FLORIDA STREET ART: MY FAVE PICS FROM ART BASEL 2017”
WOW!! that 3d mural is dope! Very cool you found all of this in Miami
Yes, very cool street art in Miami…
Some really stunning pieces there. Great post.
Thanks, Scooj!
