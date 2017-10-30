HARLEM, NEW YORK: MAKE HARLEM BLACK AGAIN. Published on October 30, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel …opened its doors in 1914 as Hurtig & Seamon’s New Burlesque Theater, and it became the Apollo in 1934, when it was opened to black patrons – previously it had been a whites-only venue. Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. was a baptist pastor and a politician who represented Harlem in the House of Representatives. He was the first person of African-American descent to be elected from New York to Congress. 28oct17 Harlem, New York Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...