HARLEM, NEW YORK: MAKE HARLEM BLACK AGAIN.

…opened its doors in 1914 as Hurtig & Seamon’s New Burlesque Theater, and it became the Apollo in 1934, when it was opened to black patrons – previously it had been a whites-only venue. 

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. was a baptist pastor and a politician who represented Harlem in the House of Representatives. He was the first person of African-American descent to be elected from New York to Congress.

28oct17 Harlem, New York

