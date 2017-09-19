LONDON (BRIXTON) ENGLAND: LOVE WITH A CHERRY ON TOP Published on September 19, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel Messages to Network Rail to save the arches and stop the forced evictions. Unfortunately for the longstanding businesses, from what I’m witnessing, Network Rail is moving forward as planned. Nelson Mandela. “There is no passion to be found playing small – in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” Brixton Market The Underground: Brixton Station David Robert Jones was born on 8January1947 in the family home at number 40 Stansfield Road, Brixton, London, SW9 9RZ. This iconic mural by Australian artist Jimmy C has now been protected with a piece of plexiglass. Overexcited fans defaced the mural after Bowie’s death, so the town council voted to protect it. The Foxes and Cherries sculptures were created by Buckinghamshire-born artist Lucy Casson in 2010 and can be found above Brixton market on the south-west corner of Electric Avenue and Electric Lane. Cool shutters. London’s had a tough year, but the communities support each other. 17sep17 Brixton, London, England Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...