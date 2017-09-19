LONDON (BRIXTON) ENGLAND: LOVE WITH A CHERRY ON TOP

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
IMG_0778
Messages to Network Rail to save the arches and stop the forced evictions. Unfortunately for the longstanding businesses, from what I’m witnessing, Network Rail is moving forward as planned. 

IMG_0813

IMG_0804
Nelson Mandela. “There is no passion to be found playing small – in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.”

IMG_0777IMG_0679IMG_0857

IMG_0876
Brixton Market
IMG_0988
The Underground: Brixton Station

IMG_0989

IMG_0986
David Robert Jones was born on 8January1947 in the family home at number 40 Stansfield Road, Brixton, London, SW9 9RZ. This iconic mural by Australian artist Jimmy C has now been protected with a piece of plexiglass. Overexcited fans defaced the mural after Bowie’s death, so the town council voted to protect it.

IMG_0915

IMG_0885
The Foxes and Cherries sculptures were created by Buckinghamshire-born artist Lucy Casson in 2010 and can be found above Brixton market on the south-west corner of Electric Avenue and Electric Lane.

 

IMG_0883IMG_0882

IMG_0855
Cool shutters.

IMG_0990

IMG_0829
London’s had a tough year, but the communities support each other.

17sep17 Brixton, London, England

 

