CHISINAU, MOLDOVA: “LIMBA NOASTRA”

“Stephen the Great” monument. Completed in 1927. Stefan cel Mare, a national hero. “Stephen lll of Moldavia” 

LIMBA NOASTRA (Our Language) : A language law was adopted on August 31, 1989 that proclaimed the Moldovan language written in the Latin script to be the state language of the MSSR. Its identity with the Romanian language was also established.

