CHISINAU, MOLDOVA GRAFFITI: “DEAR EU, PLEASE ACCEPT US”

Here is some graffiti depicting a Moldovan mother and child walking up a path to the European Union. The Republic of Moldova has been actively pursuing European Union membership for years. But, due to its poverty level (the poorest of any countries pursuing membership) and its ongoing Transnistrian dispute (Transnistria is an independently formed breakaway republic backed by, you guessed it, Russia), the EU has not been willing to accept the country. The EU has set up shop in Chisinau (since 2005) and is trying to ‘help’ with the conflict in order to (possibly) eventually bring Moldova into the Union, as Moldova has desperately tried to gain entry for so long… – I’m taking a road trip to Transnistria today, as I wish to see it for myself.