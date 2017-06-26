COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA STREET ART: ALOHA KE AKUA by DAVID ROTHMAN

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Aloha ke Akua: To recognize ke Akua (God) as the supreme being, to acknowledge His hand in all things, and to be appreciative of His many blessings. Aloha: To love others as one’s self and to do so unconditionally, living a life of charity, compassion, and forgiveness towards others.                                                                                                            Artist David Rothman: https://www.drothmanart.com                                                       Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidrothmanart/

DCIM100GOPROG0215958.
Cocoa Beach-based artist David Rothman sitting down in front of his most recent mural. It can be found wrapping around the side and back walls of Jazzy’s: http://jazzysmainelylobster.com
DCIM100GOPROG0115815.
He can usually get a mural of this size done in about two days, but as you can see, he had serious storm weather to contend with on and off for a couple of weeks. It’s summer in Florida.

IMG_3401IMG_3399

IMG_3404
He painted the whole back wall with brushes.

IMG_3408

IMG_3587
DR used Hawaiian professional surfer Sunny Garcia as his inspiration. Though SG’s not what the mural’s ultimately about, it seems fitting that someone with this reputation “Garcia has been a controversial figure, depicted as both volatile and easygoing by those who have met him. He has served prison time for tax evasion and been arrested for fighting. According to ESPN, his nickname Sunny was given to him by his mother, due to his cheerful disposition as an infant. He is known as a tough competitor but also someone who owes success to the anger he feels when surfing, which he often takes out physically on his competitors,” ~ is seemingly seeking redemption in the “God is Love” theme.IMG_3412DCIM100GOPROG0015844.IMG_3639IMG_3666IMG_3663IMG_3661IMG_3652IMG_3648DCIM100GOPROG0015886.IMG_3668IMG_3667IMG_3679

DCIM100GOPROG0145951.

IMG_3944
DR used spray paint on the side wall.
IMG_3950
Swirling ocean. Life. Movement. Energy. The artist lives and breathes what he creates…
IMG_3942
Completed back wall
IMG_3951
The black and white really adds a layer of ‘tempestuousness’ to the water.

IMG_3957IMG_3954IMG_3953

IMG_3959
This shark in black and white just looks a bit more fierce.

IMG_3952

IMG_3964
A cool depiction of one of the most intelligent animals on the planet: The Soul of an Octopus.

IMG_3962IMG_9286

june2017. Cocoa Beach, FL

A special shout out to Jazzy’s for supporting local art and helping to bring Cocoa Beach to its rightful place of being a Florida town worthy of featuring international artistic talent. And here’s to hoping that more Cocoa Beach businesses will “Catch the wave!” 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s