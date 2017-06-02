COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: YOU ARE THE SKY. EVERYTHING ELSE ~ IT’S JUST THE WEATHER. Published on June 2, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel “You are the sky. Everything else – it’s just the weather.” ― Pema Chödrön 30may/2jun17. Cocoa Beach, FL. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestMorePrintEmailPocketLinkedInLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: YOU ARE THE SKY. EVERYTHING ELSE ~ IT’S JUST THE WEATHER.”
Wonderful shots. Let’s now watch it being destroyed by Trump’s utter madness and stupidity.
LikeLike
I hear ya. I’m distraught over this. But, let’s look at it this way ~ the withdrawal can’t take effect until 2020, so let’s work hard on making sure he goes far, FAR away and we get the stupid decision repealed with a new, competent leader… Have a good weekend 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person