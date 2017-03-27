LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK: (ABANDONED) KINGS PARK PSYCHIATRIC CENTER

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

Originally named Kings County Asylum, it operated for 111 years (1885-1996.) When the state took it over, the name changed. For its time, it was considered quite ‘forward-thinking’ and it was a type of farming colony, allowing patients to tend the land and grow food, as a form of therapy and relaxation. There were over 100 buildings on the grounds at one point and employees of the center lived there as well. 

Rumors and legends now claim that this abandoned asylum is also haunted with the souls of patients past; especially its most infamous structure, Building 93, a 13-story building used to house the asylum’s residents.  For more information on this famous psych hospital:https://abandonednyc.com/2014/06/17/kings-park-psychiatric-centers-building-93/ and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kings_Park_Psychiatric_Center

I visited the abandoned site with a friend on Sunday March 26, 2017 and took as many pictures  as I could:

IMG_0896IMG_0898IMG_0899IMG_0901IMG_0903IMG_0905IMG_0902IMG_0907IMG_0908IMG_0909IMG_0911

IMG_0912IMG_0917IMG_0923

IMG_0924

IMG_0926IMG_0927IMG_0928IMG_0932

IMG_0934
Building 93 ~ does it look like it could possibly be haunted? 

IMG_0935

IMG_0939

IMG_0940

IMG_0943

IMG_0944IMG_0945IMG_0946

IMG_0953IMG_0954IMG_0955IMG_0960IMG_0961IMG_0962IMG_0963IMG_0958IMG_0966IMG_0969

IMG_0972

IMG_0977IMG_0978IMG_0979IMG_0983IMG_0986IMG_0989IMG_0990IMG_0993

IMG_1001IMG_0996IMG_0995IMG_1004IMG_1006IMG_1009IMG_1010IMG_1012IMG_1014IMG_1016IMG_1022IMG_1015IMG_1025

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK: (ABANDONED) KINGS PARK PSYCHIATRIC CENTER

  1. Brave – it would kinda creep me out going inside as who knows whose in there now not as my haunted worry 😉 but I sure did appreciate the fruits of your labor!!! Wow, I would be wanting to go too but maybe with a larger group 😊 because I’m paranoid. What a cool and interesting post!

    Like

    Reply

  3. What stories those walls could tell, eh? I don’t know about ghosts, but every old building is said to have them. A friend of mine went to Pilgrim State Hosp. out in Brentwood, Suffolk County, NY to become a nurse. That hospital was amazing back then, their own farm, raised pigs, nusing school, hospital – a city within itself!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s