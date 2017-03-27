Originally named Kings County Asylum, it operated for 111 years (1885-1996.) When the state took it over, the name changed. For its time, it was considered quite ‘forward-thinking’ and it was a type of farming colony, allowing patients to tend the land and grow food, as a form of therapy and relaxation. There were over 100 buildings on the grounds at one point and employees of the center lived there as well.
Rumors and legends now claim that this abandoned asylum is also haunted with the souls of patients past; especially its most infamous structure, Building 93, a 13-story building used to house the asylum’s residents. For more information on this famous psych hospital:https://abandonednyc.com/2014/06/17/kings-park-psychiatric-centers-building-93/ and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kings_Park_Psychiatric_Center
I visited the abandoned site with a friend on Sunday March 26, 2017 and took as many pictures as I could:
3 thoughts on “LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK: (ABANDONED) KINGS PARK PSYCHIATRIC CENTER”
Brave – it would kinda creep me out going inside as who knows whose in there now not as my haunted worry 😉 but I sure did appreciate the fruits of your labor!!! Wow, I would be wanting to go too but maybe with a larger group 😊 because I’m paranoid. What a cool and interesting post!
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
What stories those walls could tell, eh? I don’t know about ghosts, but every old building is said to have them. A friend of mine went to Pilgrim State Hosp. out in Brentwood, Suffolk County, NY to become a nurse. That hospital was amazing back then, their own farm, raised pigs, nusing school, hospital – a city within itself!!
