LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK: (ABANDONED) KINGS PARK PSYCHIATRIC CENTER

Originally named Kings County Asylum, it operated for 111 years (1885-1996.) When the state took it over, the name changed. For its time, it was considered quite ‘forward-thinking’ and it was a type of farming colony, allowing patients to tend the land and grow food, as a form of therapy and relaxation. There were over 100 buildings on the grounds at one point and employees of the center lived there as well.

Rumors and legends now claim that this abandoned asylum is also haunted with the souls of patients past; especially its most infamous structure, Building 93, a 13-story building used to house the asylum’s residents. For more information on this famous psych hospital:https://abandonednyc.com/2014/06/17/kings-park-psychiatric-centers-building-93/ and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kings_Park_Psychiatric_Center

I visited the abandoned site with a friend on Sunday March 26, 2017 and took as many pictures as I could: