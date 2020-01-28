COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: “RICHNESS” Published on January 28, 2020January 28, 2020 by jacquelinemhadel “Loneliness is the poverty of self; solitude is richness of self.” ..– May Sarton..Cocoa Beach Florida 27jan20 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: “RICHNESS””
Cool photo 🌴
Thank you
Reblogging this to my readers at sister site Poetic Justice
Can you supply a link? Would like to share it. 🙂
Too stoopit to figure that out, but go to Poetic Justice and look for your own title by scrolling down or via search box 😚
