COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: PELICAN IN FLIGHT

At first, I was alarmed at the large congregation of pelicans on the water. I Instantly thought they were plotting a 2019 takeover. After some research, it turns out that pelicans fish in cooperative groups. They either form straight, or U-shaped formations (both of which you’ll see within this series) to flap their wings to gather fish in shallow water and then the pelicans take turns leaving the formations to dive in for fish food. #pelican #pelicans #teamwork #bananariver #cocoabeach #florida #travel #nature #photography 2jan19 #yourshot @natgeo @natgeoyourshot @natgeoadventure #tokidokinomadblog @cocoabeachbest @explorecocoabeach @spacecoast_living_mag #photography #photooftheday #ignature #birds