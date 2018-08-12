LAHORE, PAKISTAN : “ROADSIDE”

IMG_5569
Tuesday, August 14th, is “Partition Day” یوم آزادی‎; Yaum-e Āzādī ~ Independence Day ~ National fervor is building in the days leading up to it ~ lots of Pakistan flags of all sizes are everywhere. This man has a rather large one on his tractor. 

IMG_5568

IMG_5567
Selling sunglasses on the roadside.
IMG_5564
Lone figure outside of a Mosque.

IMG_5566IMG_5600IMG_5599IMG_5598IMG_5601IMG_5608IMG_5609

IMG_5591
Polka dots and eye contact.
IMG_5594
A boy selling shoes by the roadside. 
IMG_5573
Anonymity

IMG_5574IMG_5577

IMG_5582
Brick layers transport 20-22 bricks on their backs continuously, at a building site.

IMG_5584IMG_5587

IMG_5595
Waiting for the bus
IMG_5540
Stencil art at Liberty Market

IMG_5596

august 2018. Lahore, Pakistan. 

