LAHORE, PAKISTAN : "ROADSIDE" Published on August 12, 2018August 12, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel Tuesday, August 14th, is "Partition Day" یوم آزادی; Yaum-e Āzādī ~ Independence Day ~ National fervor is building in the days leading up to it ~ lots of Pakistan flags of all sizes are everywhere. This man has a rather large one on his tractor. Selling sunglasses on the roadside. Lone figure outside of a Mosque. Polka dots and eye contact. A boy selling shoes by the roadside. Anonymity Brick layers transport 20-22 bricks on their backs continuously, at a building site. Waiting for the bus Stencil art at Liberty Market august 2018. Lahore, Pakistan.
