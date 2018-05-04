COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: INFINITE INTROSPECTION Published on May 4, 2018 by jacquelinemhadel “The past was but the cemetery of our illusions: one simply stubbed one’s toes on the gravestones.” ― Émile Zola “Happiness in this world, when it comes, comes incidentally. Make it the object of pursuit, and it leads us a wild-goose chase, and is never attained. Follow some other object, and very possibly we may find that we have caught happiness without dreaming of it.” ― Nathaniel Hawthorne “Living, there is no happiness in that. Living: carrying one’s painful self through the world.But being, being is happiness. Being: Becoming a fountain, a fountain on which the universe falls like warm rain.” ― Milan Kundera “For whatever we lose (like a you or a me),It’s always our self we find in the sea.” ― E.E. Cummings “Solitude is the house of peace.” ― T.F. Hodge “…the ghosts you chase you never catch.” ― John Malkovich “I am here; and here is nowhere in particular.” ― William Golding “He was unheeded, happy, and near to the wild heart of life.” – Jon Krakauer A Wave is Life Infinite Introspection The Space Between The Colour of Spiritual Kinship “When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.” ― Ansel Adams Endless Summer apr/may2018. Cocoa Beach, FL Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
10 thoughts on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: INFINITE INTROSPECTION”
I love this so much…and the last words, “Endless Summer,” mean a lot to me. That’s what my life felt like for years and it doesn’t get any better than that.
So glad you like it. It took me awhile to put together because I kept searching for specific quotes that really represented what each image evoked in me.
