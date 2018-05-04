COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: INFINITE INTROSPECTION

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
IMG_2030
“The past was but the cemetery of our illusions: one simply stubbed one’s toes on the gravestones.” ― Émile Zola
IMG_1938
“Happiness in this world, when it comes, comes incidentally. Make it the object of pursuit, and it leads us a wild-goose chase, and is never attained. Follow some other object, and very possibly we may find that we have caught happiness without dreaming of it.”
― Nathaniel Hawthorne
IMG_1968
“Living, there is no happiness in that. Living: carrying one’s painful self through the world.
But being, being is happiness. Being: Becoming a fountain, a fountain on which the universe falls like warm rain.” ― Milan Kundera
IMG_1971
“For whatever we lose (like a you or a me),
It’s always our self we find in the sea.”
― E.E. Cummings
IMG_2042
“Solitude is the house of peace.”
― T.F. Hodge
IMG_2003
“…the ghosts you chase you never catch.”
― John Malkovich
IMG_1933
“I am here; and here is nowhere in particular.”
― William Golding
IMG_1928
“He was unheeded, happy, and near to the wild heart of life.” – Jon Krakauer
IMG_1927
A Wave is Life
IMG_2049
Infinite Introspection
IMG_2061
The Space Between
IMG_2026
The Colour of Spiritual Kinship
IMG_2048
“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.”
― Ansel Adams
IMG_2031
Endless Summer

apr/may2018. Cocoa Beach, FL

Advertisements

10 thoughts on “COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: INFINITE INTROSPECTION

  1. Pingback: Beaches….. – RITCKA
  3. Pingback: FROM: TOKIDOKI | Rethinking Life
  5. Pingback: COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA: INFINITE INTROSPECTION | O LADO ESCURO DA LUA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s