BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: 1884 Published on September 10, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel A woman sits on her beautiful balcony in the morning and has a smoke and a chat on the phone. Anti-corporate/politically-minded Australian street artist CRiSP providing commentary as he eyes McDonald's in the foreground on Bacso Bela utca. The annual Színes Város (Colorful City) Festival is being held right now (through September 24th) and here are some artists in progress on what clearly looks like is going to be a beautiful mural… "Will you marry me?" A man prepares the stage for a traditional Hungarian folklore show being held later that evening at the Opera House. The gorgeous Hungarian State Opera House (Magyar Állami Operaház). Neo-Renaissance style. Opened to the public in 1884. Interestingly enough, that's the same year that the Budapest Keleti Train Station opened, so Budapest was HOT and modern that year! 9sep17 Budapest, Hungary