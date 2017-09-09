BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: ONE WORLD, ONE CHANCE Published on September 9, 2017September 9, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel Arriving to Budapest Keleti Railway Station with a small train house on the left. The back of Danubius Well facing the ‘new’ Budapest Eye (the ferris wheel opened in mid-March of this year.) Danubius Well: The first fountain in Budapest. It was inaugurated in 1883 at Kálvin tér (a downtown square,) but moved to its present location in Erzsébet Square in 1959. Sculptor: Leó Feszler. The statues symbolize the main rivers of the country: Danube, Tisza, Drava and Sava. Bustling to and fro in front of St. Stephen’s Basilica (Szent István-bazilika). Completed in 1905. Named in honor of the first King of Hungary (circa 975–1038), Stephen, whose right hand is supposedly housed within. Imposing, breathtaking, awe-inspiring architecture affecting the passersby all over the city. Budapest Keleti (Eastern) Railway Station. Opened 133 years ago on August 16, 1884. Designed in the eclectic style (a mixture of many artistic styles) by Gyula Rochlitz and János Feketeházy. The sun shines on the Budapest Eye. Rákóczi út (Rákóczi Avenue) ~ Named for Francis II Rákóczi, a Hungarian nobleman who led the uprising against the Habsurgs in 1703-1711. He was also the Prince of Transylvania. He is considered to be national hero. Artists: Tripo x DRK September 2017 – Budapest, Hungary. Advertisements Share this:GoogleTwitterRedditFacebookLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
Fantastic pictures!! Thank you for taking time to research and adding historical context to each photos, great storytelling! Love all of them!
❤️✌️🍀
Aww, thank you for your comment and for noticing that I have now begun to add some captions to my photos. 🙂 I’ve been thinking about it for awhile, but due to time constraints, I only did it rarely. What I’m finding, though, is that I need to do it for me as much as my reader because it really helps me to learn and internalize each wondrous place on the planet for me. As long as I have time, I’ll continue to do it. Thanks again for noticing. And thank you for tweeting it, too! Have a great weekend ~ Jackie
