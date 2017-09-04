TIMISOARA, ROMANIA: THIS AIMLESS LIFE…

Published on by jacquelinemhadel

This life in the present:

In the background: Piața Unirii din Timișoara – Union Square is the oldest market in Timisoara and is decorated in Baroque-style.

The Synagogue from the Fortress was built between 1863 and 1865.

 “Omul Ţintă” (“Target Man”) by sculptor Bela Szakács (in the square in front of the Misericordian Church) – represents the heroes/martyrs who died in December 1989 so that Romania could be free from Nicolae Ceausescu’s communist dictatorship.

