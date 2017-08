The Caru’ cu Bere (aka Carul cu Bere; “the beer wagon”) is a bar and restaurant on Stavropoleos Street in the Lipscani district of Bucharest, Romania. It was opened in 1879 and moved to the current location, a gothic revival building designed by Austrian architect Siegfrid Kofczinsky, in 1899. It is noted for its interior decoration, in art nouveau style. It’s classed as a historic monument.



5aug17 Bucharest, Romania 🇷🇴

