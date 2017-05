“I must be a mermaid, Rango. I have NO FEAR of depths and a great fear of shallow living.” ~ Anais Nin

More information on this artist can be found at: https://www.drothmanart.com

This mural is located prominently on the outside wall of Coconuts Fresh Catch Market at 33 S. Atlantic Avenue. Thank you, Coconuts, for a bold move forward in the acquisition of street art in this great little beach community. Keep it up!

may2017. Cocoa Beach, FL

