BEIRUT, LEBANON STREET ART: ETERNAL SABAH by YAZAN HALWANI Published on March 1, 2017 by jacquelinemhadel A project sponsored by Artspace Hamra: Sabah, the legendary singer and actress beloved in the Arab world, by Lebanese artist, Yazan Halwani. Hamra, Beirut, Lebanon. 26feb17.
4 thoughts on “BEIRUT, LEBANON STREET ART: ETERNAL SABAH by YAZAN HALWANI”
Is there a favorite song of hers you would suggest listening to?
That’s an interesting question – I’ll ask my colleagues tomorrow! 🙂
thanks – I’m curious to hear 🙂
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
