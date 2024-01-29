MEXICO CITY, MEXICO 🇲🇽 FOOD: BEAUTY & TASTE Published on January 29, 2024 by jacquelinemhadel The first taco 🌮 upon arrival! Beef taco at the Taqueria across the street from my hotel on Juventino Rosas. Probably my favorite meal of all – a chicken quesadilla with sauces that burn 🔥 your face off, at El Moreno, in the Tepito Market. Torta de Tamal 🫔 – Mole! Chicken taco 🌮 Carne Enchilada Chicken Flautas Donut 🍩! From one of the many bakeries around… Huevos Rancheros at Mexico’s version of a greasy spoon diner called Peltre. Jan2024 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...