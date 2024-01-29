MEXICO CITY, MEXICO 🇲🇽 FOOD: BEAUTY & TASTE

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
The first taco 🌮 upon arrival! Beef taco at the Taqueria across the street from my hotel on Juventino Rosas.
Probably my favorite meal of all – a chicken quesadilla with sauces that burn 🔥 your face off, at El Moreno, in the Tepito Market.
Torta de Tamal 🫔 – Mole!
Chicken taco 🌮
Carne Enchilada
Chicken Flautas
Donut 🍩! From one of the many bakeries around…
Huevos Rancheros at Mexico’s version of a greasy spoon diner called Peltre.

Jan2024

Leave a Reply