MEXICO CITY, MEXICO: BAD JOKE

How my mind works. Was trying to think of where to live for a while. Happened to have been reading “The Savage Detectives” and as there are so many Mexico City moments, it seeped into my consciousness and then I just decided to go for it.

So here I am. The street from the airport to the hotel.

Bistec Con Queso Taco

Quesadilla de Pollo

15December2023 – Orlando, Florida to Mexico City, Mexico 🇲🇽

Pleasant enough Uber ride to the airport. Kind, inquisitive, and by the end, impressed, driver. When I wasn’t replying with one word answers, I did expound a bit on my life experiences. Enough for her to see me in whatever light she came to see me. I don’t usually reveal too much about myself – I guess I have always assumed that my photography speaks for me and my life. When I did answer some of the questions, and after hearing myself responding, I realized ‘Yeah, ok, I guess I do live an interesting life that people don’t mind hearing about.”

Disappointed in myself because I had a beloved thermal travel cup I got in, I think, a Finnish design store in Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪. I filled it with water in the morning in case I needed some on the way to the airport, fully intending to remember to empty it before going through security. You can guess what happened. I was given two options: throw it away or go all the way back out of security, empty the cup myself, and re-do the entire process again. Fuck that. Goodbye, precious cup. They couldn’t pour it out, but it was ok for me to go outside, empty it, and return. Make it make sense.

A storm was brewing in the gulf and Florida was about to be hit, so the Aeromexico flight was a bit bumpy, but it was ok, and we arrived to Mexico City about a half an hour early. I was supposed to be picked up by a hotel driver, but he didn’t wait long enough for me to go through the longest immigration line I’d ever experienced. Vancouver moved to #2 pretty quickly. So, that was long and torturous and then we had been warned prior to arrival that baggage claim would be much longer than usual due to the #2 conveyor belt being out of operation. They didn’t lie. Took so long! Then, finally, I got to the last line for declaration/inspection – the final frontier before I hoped to be walking out to see a man holding a card with my name on it, and to then be driven to my hotel, all by 5pm. But, no. Rude woman. Accent hearkened “American,” had the audacity to question my place in the line, like I had cut or something. I told her off, basically asking her if she’s making a citizen’s arrest or something, inquiring if maybe she’s an employee at the Mexico City airport, and finally…told her it’s not too cool to say shit like that to strangers in this day and age. I mean, to even test people whose minds are already slightly twisted from the drastic altitude change…just made no sense.

So, I stepped outside with such hope to find my driver. He was gone. It was 4:15pm. It took me 30 minutes to actually accept that I had been abandoned at the airport. I then ordered a taxi from Nuevo Images and the woman told me to go to door #4 with my ticket. I did. Stood in that line for a good 2 hours before finding out that I was in the wrong line and had to go to the one next to us. It was the longest line of people I had ever seen (exaggerating for effect) and walked all the way to the end. Three hours later, I got into a taxi. Hotel by 9pm and then straight across the street for authentic Mexican food. It did not disappoint. It was about 9:30pm before my day finally started to look like something other than the butt of a really bad joke. Better late than never.

How about you? Have you ever had any bad stranger experiences whilst traveling? An audacious person, who doesn’t know you at all, but feels compelled to say something to you?

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket

