SAMARKAND, UZBEKISTAN 🇺🇿: BIBI KHANYM MOSQUE 🕌

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
Bibi-Khanym Mosque 🕌
Timur’s favorite wife asked his permission to build this massive mosque next to the bazaar. He said yes.
29june23
A photograph taken sometime between 1905 and 1915 by color photography pioneer Sergei Mikhailovich Prokudin-Gorskii shows the mosque’s appearance after its collapse in the earthquake of 1897. (wiki)

Leave a Reply