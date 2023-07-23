SAMARKAND, UZBEKISTAN 🇺🇿: BIBI KHANYM MOSQUE 🕌 Published on July 23, 2023June 30, 2023 by jacquelinemhadel Bibi-Khanym Mosque 🕌Timur’s favorite wife asked his permission to build this massive mosque next to the bazaar. He said yes. 29june23 A photograph taken sometime between 1905 and 1915 by color photography pioneer Sergei Mikhailovich Prokudin-Gorskii shows the mosque’s appearance after its collapse in the earthquake of 1897. (wiki) Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...