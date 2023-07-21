SAMARKAND, UZBEKISTAN 🇺🇿: REGISTAN SQUARE Published on July 21, 2023June 30, 2023 by jacquelinemhadel The Registan (Uzbek: Регистон, Registon) was the heart of the ancient city of Samarkand of the Timurid Empire. The name Rēgistan (ریگستان) means “sandy place” or “desert” in Persian.The Registan was a public square, where people gathered to hear royal proclamations, heralded by blasts on enormous copper pipes called dzharchis – and a place of public executions. It is framed by three madrasahs (Islamic schools) of distinctive Islamic architecture. The square was regarded as the hub of the Timurid Renaissance.Reminds me of Ancient Rome. 29june23 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...