KASHKADARYA REGION, UZBEKISTAN 🇺🇿: UP IN THE MOUNTAINS OF KASHKADARYA Published on July 14, 2023June 28, 2023 by jacquelinemhadel “𝓣𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓼𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓽𝓾𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓮𝓼. 𝓦𝓱𝓸𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓴𝓷𝓸𝔀𝓼 𝓱𝓸𝔀 𝓽𝓸 𝓼𝓹𝓮𝓪𝓴 𝓽𝓸 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓶, 𝔀𝓱𝓸𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓴𝓷𝓸𝔀𝓼 𝓱𝓸𝔀 𝓽𝓸 𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓷 𝓽𝓸 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓶, 𝓬𝓪𝓷 𝓵𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓷 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓽𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱. 𝓣𝓱𝓮𝔂 𝓭𝓸 𝓷𝓸𝓽 𝓹𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓱 𝓵𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓹𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓮𝓹𝓽𝓼, 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝔂 𝓹𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓱, 𝓾𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓻𝓮𝓭 𝓫𝔂 𝓹𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓲𝓬𝓾𝓵𝓪𝓻𝓼, 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓲𝓮𝓷𝓽 𝓵𝓪𝔀 𝓸𝓯 𝓵𝓲𝓯𝓮.“~ 𝓗𝓮𝓻𝓶𝓪𝓷 𝓗𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓮 On the slope of the Pamir-Alai mountains, the air in the region is the purest. Kashkadarya has several meanings: “river lost in the sand” and “transparent, clean river”.Kashkadarya has several meanings: “river lost in the sand” and “transparent, clean river”. Huge abundance of several types of nuts from the region: pistachios, peanuts, walnuts 25june23 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...