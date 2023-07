Kosmonavtlar (“Cosmonauts”) is a space-programme-themed station of the Tashkent Metro. It honors Soviet cosmonauts such as Yuri Gagarin and Valentina Tereshkova, the first man and woman in space.

The station was opened on 8 December 1984.

*Until 2018 it was illegal to photograph the Tashkent metro, because it also worked as a nuclear bomb shelter.



