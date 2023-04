Church of the Transfiguration of Our Lord in Tallinn

This Orthodox Church of Estonia was built in the 13th century. It is a medieval Cistercian St. Michael’s Abbey for nuns that was rebuilt as the Transfiguration Church in 1732.

Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪

7april23

