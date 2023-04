This series of photos is just one example of something that is happening more and more often. Graffiti writers and street artists all over the world, are reaching out in my DMs if they see I’m in a particular city and they ask to meet me and for me to come along on their vandal adventures to document them in ‘real time.’

This is BOLD from Paris. He is swing through Tallinn last week and here is just one of our ‘moments.’ ☮️ 🎨

The first stop was at a wall where he had put up a pink piece in October (you can still see remnants of it,) but another graffiti writer called FAIR ‘toyed’ him and went over it. So, BOLD came back and exacted his revenge by going over FAIR. The circle of (graffiti) life.

26march2023 Telliskivi

