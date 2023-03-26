TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: “THREE” Published on March 26, 2023 by jacquelinemhadel The three monks in the King of Denmark 🇩🇰 Garden. Each standing at 2.5 meters high. Ambrosius the “Waiting Monk,” Bartholomeus the “Praying Monk,” and Claudius, the “Observing Monk.” Considered to have the highest concentration of ghosts in the Old Town. The most famous is a ghost who usually appears as a giant body of light, sometimes praying, warning the world to get its proverbial s**t together. The Stable Tower and the Gate Tower of the Short Leg, are the oldest ghost towers in the city. Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪 March 2023 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...