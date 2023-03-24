HAAPSALU, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: HAAPSALU RAILWAY STATION Published on March 24, 2023 by jacquelinemhadel Wooden station opened in 1904, closed a century later in 2004. Now, a museum. The beautiful blue skies cooperated fully and I was able to capture some cool photos of the trains in the snow. I love trains. This made the trip to Haapsalu, a popular seaside resort in the summers, well worth it. Diesel-electric passenger locomotive from 1980. Czarist-era covered goods wagon from the late 19th century. 26feb23 Haapsalu Railway Station 🚉 Museum Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...