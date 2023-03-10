HAAPSALU, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: THE CASTLE 🏰 Published on March 10, 2023 by jacquelinemhadel Haapsalu Castle 🏰-founded in the thirteenth century as “the seat of the Bishopric of Ösel-Wiek.”-According to legend, during full moons in August, “an image of a maiden, The White Lady, appears on the inner wall of the chapel.”Haapsalu, Estonia 🇪🇪26feb23 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “HAAPSALU, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: THE CASTLE 🏰”
Holy shit this blog, And the person behind it. First I’m very honored that you read a few of my articles on my blog and gave likes. Second, this goes to show what I pretty quickly learned when I first set out to travel South America, having never left the States: I’m just not a nomad, and never will truly be one, despite the fact that I thought I was a traveler at heart and would one day set off and never stop moving. I moved around South America in a burst of excitement in my late 20s early 30s, but then found Medellin and a serious girlfriend and a good friend, and basically just set up shop in Medellin, Colombia, while my close friend Samantha proceeded to leave Medellin (though she got caught here for almost a year, haha, something about Medellin gets people to put up their feet for a while) she proceeded to leave Medellin for Bogota, back to Denver, then Peru, Northern Africa, Europe…that’s the true nomad type. Then you have those who just stay in their hometown with occasional trips to Florida for vacay, this or that city randomly, and that’s it. Never a passport. Well, shit. Least I left my home continent, haha. Needless to say, adore this blog. Wow what a long comment, need an editor for this.