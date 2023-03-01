TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 STREET ART AND GRAFFITI: PROFOUND TRUTHS Published on March 1, 2023 by jacquelinemhadel “Every person, when they get quiet, when they become desperately honest with themselves, is capable of uttering profound truths. We all derive from the same source. There is no mystery about the origin of things. We are all part of creation, all kings, all poets, all musicians; we have only to open up, to discover what is already there.” ~Henry Miller Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪 February 2023 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...