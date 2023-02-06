TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: PATEREI PRISON

Paterei Prison

Paterei Sea Fortress

Tallinn Central Prison / The Battery

The fort was built from 1830–1837 as part of the fortifications for the tsarist Russian state. The building order was given by emperor Nicholas I.

The Republic of Estonia, which declared independence in 1918, reconstructed it as a prison after World War I. In 1919, the fort’s main function became a prison, lasting until 2005.

For Estonians, Patarei is one of the most prominent symbols of Soviet and Nazi political terror.

~wiki

Tallinn Estonia 🇪🇪

December 2022

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



