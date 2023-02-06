TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: PATEREI PRISON

Paterei Prison
Paterei Sea Fortress
Tallinn Central Prison / The Battery
The fort was built from 1830–1837 as part of the fortifications for the tsarist Russian state. The building order was given by emperor Nicholas I.
The Republic of Estonia, which declared independence in 1918, reconstructed it as a prison after World War I. In 1919, the fort’s main function became a prison, lasting until 2005.
For Estonians, Patarei is one of the most prominent symbols of Soviet and Nazi political terror.
