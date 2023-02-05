TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: THIS DREAM

“𝙱𝚢 𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚊𝚕 𝚙𝚛𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚛 𝙸 𝚜𝚒𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚢 𝚖𝚎𝚊𝚗, 𝚠𝚑𝚎𝚗 𝙸 𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚙 𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚜𝚎 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚔 𝚞𝚙 𝚊𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚜𝚎 𝚌𝚕𝚘𝚞𝚍𝚢 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚜, 𝚒𝚝 𝚋𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚜 𝚊𝚠𝚏𝚞𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚢 𝚝𝚘 𝚏𝚎𝚎𝚕 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚋𝚎 𝚜𝚘 𝚜𝚊𝚍 & 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚗”

.

𝚎𝚡𝚌𝚎𝚛𝚙𝚝 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖

𝙳𝚘𝚘𝚛 𝚆𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝙾𝚙𝚎𝚗_𝙰 𝙱𝚎𝚊𝚝 𝙻𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝙰𝚏𝚏𝚊𝚒𝚛

𝙹𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝙺𝚎𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚊𝚌, 𝙹𝚘𝚢𝚌𝚎 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗𝚜𝚘𝚗



Tallinn Estonia 🇪🇪 dec2022



*1 / 2Estonian Parliament building in the baroque, salmon-colored 13th-century Toompea Castle. *3 ‘Estonia’ armored car (1918) in Hirvepark, as part of a monument commemorating the Estonian War Of Independence. *4 This boulder is one of the blocks used on the road to Toompea for protection against any coup attempts in 1991. Now, a memorial.

*5 / 6 In 1711 , Tsar Peter I and his wife stayed in this residence (December 13-27) on his first visit to the new provinces. Now, the bottom floor is a Post Office.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

More

Print

Pocket



