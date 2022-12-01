TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: THAT COUNTRY

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
“That country where it is always turning late in the year. That country where the hills are fog and the rivers are mist; where noons go quickly, dusks and twilights linger, and midnights stay. That country composed in the main of cellars, sub-cellars, coal-bins, closets, attics, and pantries faced away from the sun. That country whose people are autumn people, thinking only autumn thoughts. Whose people passing at night on the empty walks sound like rain.” — Ray Bradbury, The October Country

15oct22

