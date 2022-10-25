TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: I HAD A DREAM

Just a beautiful burnt orange sky over Tallinn.
𝒜𝓃𝒹 𝐼 𝒽𝒶𝒹 𝒶 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂 𝐼
𝒮𝓉𝑜𝑜𝒹 𝒷𝑒𝓃𝑒𝒶𝓉𝒽 𝒶𝓃 𝑜𝓇𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒 𝓈𝓀𝓎
𝒲𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝓂𝓎 𝓈𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒷𝓎…
.
𝒯𝒶𝓁𝓁𝒾𝓃𝓃, 𝐸𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓃𝒾𝒶 🇪🇪
𝟨𝓈𝑒𝓅𝟤𝟤
Originally built as a cinema in 1926, in art-deco style, it is now The Russian Language Theater 🎭 that has been active since 1948.
Saw Vampilov’s “Duck Hunting” there last night. Very good and whilst all in Russian, I could follow it quite well.
Vene Theater
Tallinn Estonia 🇪🇪
11sep22
“This memorial, completed to mark the 100th birthday of beloved national author A. H. Tammsaare (1878-1940), is situated in Tammsaare park in central Tallinn. The writer is depicted in a pensive mood sitting on a bench. In choosing the location of the memorial, the authorities bore in mind that the New Market that once stood where the park is today was a favourite spot of the author’s, where he loved to observe people. The memorial was designed by sculptor Jaak Soans and architect Rein Luup.”
Villa Jacoby is a 1920s home in Estonian architecture. Known for baroque-style windows and influences of expressionism and Estonian traditional architecture (gable roof). Located on Wismari street 11, the beginning of the Old Town.
9 Wismari
national monument
tallinn, estonia 🇪🇪
Wismari is a street lined with previous villas…that heads into Old Town

