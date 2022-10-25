TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: I HAD A DREAM Published on October 25, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Just a beautiful burnt orange sky over Tallinn.𝒜𝓃𝒹 𝐼 𝒽𝒶𝒹 𝒶 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂 𝐼𝒮𝓉𝑜𝑜𝒹 𝒷𝑒𝓃𝑒𝒶𝓉𝒽 𝒶𝓃 𝑜𝓇𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒 𝓈𝓀𝓎𝒲𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝓂𝓎 𝓈𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒷𝓎….𝒯𝒶𝓁𝓁𝒾𝓃𝓃, 𝐸𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓃𝒾𝒶 🇪🇪𝟨𝓈𝑒𝓅𝟤𝟤 Originally built as a cinema in 1926, in art-deco style, it is now The Russian Language Theater 🎭 that has been active since 1948.Saw Vampilov’s “Duck Hunting” there last night. Very good and whilst all in Russian, I could follow it quite well.Vene TheaterTallinn Estonia 🇪🇪11sep22 “This memorial, completed to mark the 100th birthday of beloved national author A. H. Tammsaare (1878-1940), is situated in Tammsaare park in central Tallinn. The writer is depicted in a pensive mood sitting on a bench. In choosing the location of the memorial, the authorities bore in mind that the New Market that once stood where the park is today was a favourite spot of the author’s, where he loved to observe people. The memorial was designed by sculptor Jaak Soans and architect Rein Luup.” Villa Jacoby is a 1920s home in Estonian architecture. Known for baroque-style windows and influences of expressionism and Estonian traditional architecture (gable roof). Located on Wismari street 11, the beginning of the Old Town. 9 Wismarinational monumenttallinn, estonia 🇪🇪Wismari is a street lined with previous villas…that heads into Old Town Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...