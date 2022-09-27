LAHORE, PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: PAKISTANI CUISINE, PT. 4

Published on by jacquelinemhadel


1- Chai ☕️ and Nan Khatai – derived from the Persian word ‘naan’ which means bread, and the word ‘khatai’ which means biscuit. Popular in Pakistan, the texture of the biscuits is similar to shortbread with a buttery melt in the mouth crumbliness.
2- Naan 🫓 Chana

3- Halwa Puri
4- Kit Kat Cake 🎂 from @layers.bakeshop
5- C&B Special Pizza 🍕from Cakes and Bakes

6- Roasted Chicken 🍗 pieces
7- Grilled Chicken Sandwiches 🥪

8- Mithai, mixed sweets

9- Nutella Cake and Belgian Cake from @layers.bakeshop

10- Chicken Chow Mein, Tamarind Chicken, Fried Rice from @qzeenchinesefood
.
Lahore, Pakistan 🇵🇰
August 2022

Leave a Reply