LAHORE, PAKISTAN 🇵🇰: PAKISTANI CUISINE, PT. 4 Published on September 27, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel 1- Chai ☕️ and Nan Khatai – derived from the Persian word 'naan' which means bread, and the word 'khatai' which means biscuit. Popular in Pakistan, the texture of the biscuits is similar to shortbread with a buttery melt in the mouth crumbliness. 2- Naan 🫓 Chana 3- Halwa Puri 4- Kit Kat Cake 🎂 from @layers.bakeshop 5- C&B Special Pizza 🍕from Cakes and Bakes 6- Roasted Chicken 🍗 pieces 7- Grilled Chicken Sandwiches 🥪 8- Mithai, mixed sweets 9- Nutella Cake and Belgian Cake from @layers.bakeshop 10- Chicken Chow Mein, Tamarind Chicken, Fried Rice from @qzeenchinesefood.Lahore, Pakistan 🇵🇰August 2022