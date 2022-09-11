STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN 🇸🇪: A DAY IN THE LIFE

Published on by jacquelinemhadel
Changing of the Guard 💂
The Royal Chapel at The Stockholm Palace
Kyiv had the deepest underground I’d ever been to. Really felt like I was descending into Dante’s circles ⭕️. So I was surprised at the depth of the Stockholm City underground. Not nearly as deep as Kyiv, BUT, it is two escalators down! I didn’t expect it.
St. George slaying the dragon 🐉
Street shots
Medieval cobblestoned alleyway

13july22

