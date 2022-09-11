STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN 🇸🇪: A DAY IN THE LIFE Published on September 11, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Changing of the Guard 💂 The Royal Chapel at The Stockholm Palace Kyiv had the deepest underground I’d ever been to. Really felt like I was descending into Dante’s circles ⭕️. So I was surprised at the depth of the Stockholm City underground. Not nearly as deep as Kyiv, BUT, it is two escalators down! I didn’t expect it. St. George slaying the dragon 🐉 Street shots Medieval cobblestoned alleyway 13july22 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...