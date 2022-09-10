STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN 🇸🇪: OLD TOWN SQUARE a.k.a. STORTORGET

Once the scene of a bloodbath, Stortorget used to be the political heart of the town. In 1520, it witnessed a large execution as the Danish conqueror Kristian II had 82 Swedish dignitaries arrested and beheaded (all those who had opposed his rule). Now, people walk around smiling and eating ice cream.
