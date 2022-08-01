HELSINKI, FINLAND 🇫🇮: HELSINKI CATHEDRAL Published on August 1, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Built in 1852 for Tsar Nicholas l Music is a key part of the life of the church. Organs are the primary accompanying instrument for hymns and the Liturgy in Western Christianity.The current main organ (with 57 stops) was manufactured by the Danish company Marcussen & Son in 1967, and the choir organ (12 stops) in 2006 by Swedish Åkerman & Lund. The altarpiece is a painting depicting the entombment of Jesus prior to His Resurrection. The painting was a gift from Tsar Nicholas I, and had been painted by Timeon Karl von Neff (1805–1876), a Baltic-German academician and court painter in St Petersburg. https://helsingintuomiokirkko.fi/en/index/historyofthecathedral.html#statuesoftheapostles 28june22 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...