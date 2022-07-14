TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 : TOSCA ~ OPERA Published on July 14, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Heli Veskus(soprano) Heli Veskus Since 2001 she is the soloist of the Estonian National Opera. Capacity: 700 “Socialist Realism” by Richard Sakrits and others Tosca is a roller coaster story of love, lust, murder and political intrigue. With Puccini‘s richly romantic score, it is one of the world’s most loved operas.A tragic story of passion and jealousy, it tells the story of the tempestuous opera singer Floria Tosca, as she fights to save her lover Cavaradossi from the sadistic police chief Scarpia. 8june2022 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...