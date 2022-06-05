TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪: KGB HEADQUARTERS Published on June 5, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel This beautiful green building…housed the former KGB headquarters in Tallinn.“The building has long been a symbol of the former Soviet oppression in Estonia. For thousands of Estonians, the course of suffering began from this place.In 1941, Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic (ESSR) Commissariat for Internal Affairs established the prison cells in the cellar of the building at Pagari 1.In the basement, suspected enemies of the state were imprisoned and interrogated before they were either shot or sent to labor camps in Siberia. The bricked-up basement windows were intended to mute the sounds of the interrogations and torturing.”Estonia 🇪🇪2apr22 2apr22 Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...