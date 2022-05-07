TALLINN, ESTONIA 🇪🇪 STREET ART: FRIEDRICH REINHOLD KREUTZWALD by ROBOT MURALIST Published on May 7, 2022 by jacquelinemhadel Friedrich Reinhold Kreutzwald. Estonian writer considered to be the father of national literature for the country. He is the author of the Estonian national epic Kalevipoeg.🧑🎨 🤖: Robot Muralist, who is actually two robots named Leonardo and Albert. Leonardo is a hand robot, and Albert can climb on the wall himself to create something new and beautiful. The mural was completed in 2020.🏙: Telliskivi, Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪12mar22 Share this:TwitterRedditFacebookTumblrPinterestEmailMorePrintPocketLike this:Like Loading...